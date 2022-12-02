Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 2nd December6 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 06:15 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,720 levels, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global cues and encouraging PMI manufacturing number for November (55.7), Indian stocks ended in green territory for eighth day in a row. NSE Nifty surged 54 points and closed at 18,812 while BSE Sensex shot up 184 points and closed at 63,284 levels. Bank Nifty added 29 points and finished at 43,260 mark. However, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as mid-cap index surged 0.62 per cent while Small-cap index went up 0.63 per cent on Thursday session.