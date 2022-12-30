Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 30th December

Day trading guide for today: Indian stocks recovered smartly from the morning lows and finished in positive zone on Thursday session. Last hour trades for F&O monthly expiry squaring off/rollover and Nifty index weight rejig trades helped 50-stock index end 68 points higher at 18,191. BSE Sensex surged 223 points and closed at 61,133 whereas Bank Nifty index gained 424 points and closed at 43,252 levels. Volumes in the NSE cash market were the lowest in 6 months for F&O expiry day. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty as focus was on large-caps and advance decline ratio ended at 1.18:1.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}