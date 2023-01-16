Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 16th January

Day trading strategy for stock market today

On triggers that helped Dalal Street to bounce back after three days selling, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "The soft US inflation print for December lifted risk sentiments last week as CPI rose in line with expectations at 6.5 per cent (YoY) down from 7.1 percent the prior month. Markets are now anticipating the Fed to pursue a less aggressive policy stance and downshift to a 25 bps rate hike at its next meeting. On the domestic front, retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent in December and factory output climbed to a five-month high of 7.1 per cent on an annual basis in November, which shall further cheer the markets."