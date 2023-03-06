Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 6th March3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:58 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,450 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global sentiments and bulk deal in Adani group stocks fueling buying interest among FPIs, Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. NSE Nifty surged 272 points and closed at 17,594, BSE Sensex shot up 899 points and ended at 59,808 whereas Bank Nifty index 861 points and finished at 41,251 levels. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as advance decline ratio remained positive at 2.09:1.
