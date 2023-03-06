Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 6th March

According to stock market experts, a long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which is indicating an upside breakout of the consolidation movement of last few sessions. Friday's upside move seems to have confirmed the lower bottom reversal at 17,255, of the larger negative pattern of lower tops and bottoms. Presently, Nifty is in an attempt of staging upside breakout of the initial hurdle at 17,600 levels and a move above this area could open the next upside resistance of around 17,800 levels in the near term.