Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 16th March

Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 16th March

1 min read . 05:56 AM IST Asit Manohar
Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak, believe stock market experts.

  • Day trading stocks: ITC, Tata Steel, Glenmark, Asian Paints and Power Grid are 5 intraday stocks for today that experts have recommended for Thursday session

Day trading guide for today: As worries over banking contagion in the developed world continued to hurt sentiments, Indian stock market fell for the fifth straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty lost 71 points and closed at 16,972 whereas BSE Sensex nosedived 344 points and closed at 57,555 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 359 points lower at 39,051 mark. Broad market indices did better than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained at 0.78:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak. Having moved into oversold region, there is a possibility of an upside bounce from around 16,900 to 16,800 levels in the short term. Immediate resistance for Nifty 50 index is placed at 17,200 levels."

Speaking on outlook for Nifty Bank index today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The Bank Nifty has breached its important swing low support and hence, the trend for the banking index remains down. The momentum readings for both Nifty as well as Bank Nifty are in sell mode indicating a negative momentum."

Day trading stocks

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended 5 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Asian Paints: Buy at CMP, target 2900 and 2950, stop loss 2770

2] Glenmark: Buy at CMP, target 445 to 450, stop loss 415

Anuj Gupta's stocks to buy today

3] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target 113, stop loss 104

4] Power Grid: Buy at CMP, target 238, stop loss 222

Ganesh Dongre's stock of the day

5] ITC: Buy at 389, target 398, stop loss 372.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

