Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 16th March

Day trading guide for today: As worries over banking contagion in the developed world continued to hurt sentiments, Indian stock market fell for the fifth straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty lost 71 points and closed at 16,972 whereas BSE Sensex nosedived 344 points and closed at 57,555 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 359 points lower at 39,051 mark. Broad market indices did better than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained at 0.78:1.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}