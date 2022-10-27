Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 27th October3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 06:13 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty looks set to move higher towards the previous intermediate highs of 18,096, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: In this truncated trade week, Dalal Street is going to re-open after a one day gap of stock market holiday. On Tuesday, Indian indices snapped seven days winning streak and ended in red territory. NSE Nifty lost 74 points and closed at 17,656, BSE Sensex shed 287 points and ended at 59,543 while Nifty Bank finished 182 points lower at 41,122 levels. Mid-cap index outperformed key benchmark indices after logging 0.45 per cent rise even as the advance decline ratio came in at 0.61:1.