Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 1st November

"Nifty has ended above 18000 mark and the RSI oscillator on the daily chart continues to point at a positive momentum. However, the same readings on the lower time frame (hourly) charts have entered overbought zone and hence it would be crucial to see how much it extends from here, as the overbought set ups usually leads to wither a time-wise correction or a price wise correction. In this week, traders will be keenly watching the RBI meet which is scheduled on 3rd November while US FOMC meet too is scheduled which could dictate the near term movement for equity markets. The technical picture indicates that the short term trend is positive and until we see any reversal, trader should continue to ride the trend," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.