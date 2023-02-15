Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — February 15

Day trading guide for today: Following strong global cues and soft WPI numbers in India, the Dalal Street snapped two days losing streak on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index gained 158 points and closed at 17,929 whereas BSE Sensex surged 600 points and closed at 61,032 levels. Bank Nifty index shot up 366 points and finished at 41,648 mark. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was low at 0.52:1. Muted corporates results from a large number of mid and small-cap stocks seem to be the reason for lack of interest in them.

