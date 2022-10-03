Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 3rd October3 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 05:59 AM IST
- Day trading guide for Monday: The short term trend of Nifty has turned positive, believe stock market experts
Listen to this article
Day trading guide for today: After losing on seven straight sessions, Indian stocks finally ended in positive zone on Friday. However, this buying on last session of September 2022 couldn't help Dalal Street to pare the losses it incurred in the last three consecutive weeks. For Nifty 50 index, September was the worst month since June 2022. After end of Friday session, NSE Nifty finished 276 points higher at 17,094 while BSE Sensex surged over 1,000 points and closed at 57,426 levels. Bank Nifty index shot up 984 points and ended at 38,631 levels.