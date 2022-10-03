Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 3rd October

On Nifty technical outlook, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "With Friday’s upside move, the Nifty index has formed a ‘Bullish Engulfing’ pattern on the daily charts around its ‘200 EMA’. However, FII’s have turned sellers again in the cash segment and have rolled over their short positions in the index futures segment too which indicates their bearish stance for the October series. Also, as per the Elliott Wave Analysis, this seems to be an impulsive down move which hasn’t completed its five waves yet. Hence, as of now we are readings Friday’s upside move as just a pullback move within a short term downtrend."