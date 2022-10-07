Day trading guide for today: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th October

"In last four trading sessions, Nifty has recovered half of the recent losses and has retraced the corrective move from 18100 to 16750 by 50 percent. The upside move has been from the support of ‘200 DEMA’ and has been mainly due to the global factors where the Bond Yields and the Dollar Index has cooled off from their highs which is positive for equities. However, the indices are now trading around the crucial resistances as both Nifty and Bank Nifty are at the 50 percent retracement of the previous correction," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.