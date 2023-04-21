Day trading guide for today: In a range-bound session on weekly expiry date, Nifty and Sensex ended flat but positive whereas Nifty Bank index outperformed other two key benchmark indices on Thursday. NSE Nifty finished 5 points higher at 17,624 while BSE Sensex ended 64 points higher at 59,632 levels. Bank Nifty index gained 115 points or 0.27 per cent and closed at 42,269 mark. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.10 per cent whereas mid-cap index went off 6 points.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty continued with its consolidation which we have seen since the start of this week, but it has kept its support intact and is trading above its ‘20 DEMA’. The moving average support for NSE Nifty is placed around 17,500 which is seen as a crucial level for the near term. Nifty Bank index is relatively outperforming, while the stock specific action within the mid-cap and the small-cap space is positive. Hence, this consolidation of last few days seems to be a time-wise correction as of now, and the index should resume its upside move in the short term."

"Technically, after a broader pattern of bullish breakout, majority of the time, prices went through a cool-off phrase, and after retesting their breakout zones prices resume the trend. Presently Nifty seems to be passing through same phase and the index has completed its breakout pullback pattern on the daily time frame," said Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities.

Advising 'buy on dips' strategy to intraday traders, SAMCO Securities expert said, "Will still consider buying the index at these levels as prices are trading above its short- and medium-term EMA. In the coming days, 17,500 to 17,7450 will be sacrosanct support for the index, while 17,850 could be an immediate hurdle. A break above 17,850 levels will infuse buying towards 18,000 levels. Similarly, a break below 17,450 will open the gate for 17,250 levels on the lower side."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi — recommended 6 day trading stocks for today and those six stocks are Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and Tata Motors.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Samvardhana Motherson International or Motherson: Buy at CMP, target ₹74 and ₹76, stop loss ₹67

2] Bharti Airtel: Buy at CMP, target ₹790 to ₹800, stop loss ₹755

Anuj Gupta's stocks to buy today

3] NTPC: Buy at CMP, target ₹178, stop loss ₹163

4] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target ₹495, stop loss ₹463

Jigar Patels's stock picks for today

5] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹895, target ₹915, stop loss ₹880

6] Larsen & Turbo or LT: Buy at ₹2236, target ₹2270, stop loss ₹2205.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.