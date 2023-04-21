Day trading guide for today: 6 buy or sell stocks for Friday — 21st April

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty continued with its consolidation which we have seen since the start of this week, but it has kept its support intact and is trading above its ‘20 DEMA’. The moving average support for NSE Nifty is placed around 17,500 which is seen as a crucial level for the near term. Nifty Bank index is relatively outperforming, while the stock specific action within the mid-cap and the small-cap space is positive. Hence, this consolidation of last few days seems to be a time-wise correction as of now, and the index should resume its upside move in the short term."