Day trading guide for today: 6 buy or sell stocks for Wednesday - 26th April

Sensex, Nifty latest:

On Tuesday, Sensex closed at 60,130.71 up by 74.61 points or 0.12%, while Nifty 50 ended at 17,769.25 higher by 25.85 points or 0.15%. Although the markets were in the green, however, the upside was at a slower pace. Consumer durables stocks were top bears as the index on BSE slipped by nearly 355 points, while capital goods and oil & gas stocks emerged as gainers with an upside of 206 points and 161 points.