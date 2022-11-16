Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy on Wednesday — 16th November

Stock market today: Day trading strategy for Wednesday

Unveiling intraday trading tips, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and the upside momentum seems to have picked up after a range movement. The next upside targets to be watched around 18,600 to 18,700 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,300 levels."