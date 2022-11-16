Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy on Wednesday — 16th November

Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy on Wednesday — 16th November2 min read . 07:20 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Short term trend of Nifty seems positive and upside momentum seems to have picked up after a range movement, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: Following strong global cues after Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden dropping a hint to improve US-China ties, Indian stock market ended higher on Tuesday. NSE Nifty finished 74 points higher at 17,403, BSE Sensex surged 248 points and closed at 61,872 while Nifty Bank index gained 295 points and closed at 42,372 levels. Broad market indices closed almost flat, underperforming the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio ended positive at 1.01:1.
According to stock market experts, the positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms continued as per daily timeframe chart and some of important opening upside gaps of the last one month remains unfilled. This is positive indication and one may expect further upside in the near term.
Unveiling intraday trading tips, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and the upside momentum seems to have picked up after a range movement. The next upside targets to be watched around 18,600 to 18,700 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,300 levels."
Sharing intraday stocks for today, share market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities — recommended 6 stocks to buy or sell today.
1] Pidilite Industries: Buy at CMP, target ₹2725 to ₹2750, stop loss ₹2640
2] UltraTech Cement: Buy at CMP, target ₹7200 and ₹7300, stop loss ₹6800
3] Axis Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹890, stop loss ₹838
4] Liberty Shoes: Buy at CMP, target ₹380, stop loss ₹323
5] Cummins India: Buy at ₹1370, target ₹1410, stop loss ₹1330
6] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹3103, target ₹3135, stop loss ₹3088.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
