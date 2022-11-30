Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy on Wednesday — 30th November

Expecting correction on profit booking trigger, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "After testing the new all-time high in Monday’s session, the market participants continued their cheerful mood as the index shrugged off the negative global cues and continued its northwards momentum. However, the index traded within a narrow range amidst stock specific action. Now although the trend still continues to be positive, the momentum readings on the hourly time frame of Nifty and on the daily chart of Bank Nifty are in an overbought zone and such overbought set ups need to cool-off before gaining momentum again. Now for the readings to cool-off, the index could either see a time-wise correction or a price wise correction towards the supports."