Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 10th March

Day trading guide for Friday

On outlook for Nifty today, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "The overall trend for Nifty still remains in a bearish to sideways mode. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,400 to 17,350 levels and resistance are capped at 17,800 levels. In case the Nifty breach below 17,350 levels then 17,200 will be the next support zone. A strong break above 17,800 will indicates a breakout in index."