Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 17th March2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:58 AM IST
- Day trading guide: A decisive move on Nifty above the immediate hurdle of 17,200 is expected to bring strong bounce in the market ahead, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Despite weak global cues on Credit Suisse crisis, Indian stock market snapped five days losing spree on Thursday. NSE Nifty bounced back from tis crucial support levels and finished 13 points higher at 16,985 levels. BSE Sensex added 78 points and closed at 57,634 levels whereas Nifty Bank index surged 81 points and finished at 39,132 mark. Broad market indices ended in the negative even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.69:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×