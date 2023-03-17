Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 17th March

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The larger degree lower tops and bottoms continued in the Nifty as per daily chart and Thursday's swing low of 16,850 levels could be considered as a new lower bottom of the sequence. Further upside from here could confirm this reversal pattern and that could possibly open a sustainable upside bounce for the short term. A decisive move above the immediate hurdle of 17,200 is expected to bring strong bounce in the market ahead. Immediate support for Nifty is at 16,850 levels."