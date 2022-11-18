Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 18th November

"The consolidation continues for our markets as the index has not been witnessing broader markets support in upside move. The midcap index is trading well below the previous highs while the market breadth is not strong enough to lead any broad market momentum. Although, certain large cap stocks have been leading the indices and hence this recent consolidation in last few days should just be seen as a time-wise correction within an uptrend," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.