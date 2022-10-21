Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 21st October

"The currency depreciation is usually considered as negative for the equity markets but even when the INR has surpassed 83 mark, the Nifty has not formed a new low and in fact is trading at much higher levels than the previous swing lows. This is seen as a positive divergence which implies buying interest in the equity segment by market participants. Also, the global markets are expected to either consolidate or see a pullback move in the near term which should support our markets as well. FIIs have covered some of their short positions in last few days which can be seen from their ‘Long Short Ratio’ which has improved from 15 percent to around 30 percent now," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.