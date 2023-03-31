Day trading guide for today: On account of ease in banking sector reviving the risk appetite in global markets, Indian stocks ended higher on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index ended 129 points higher at 17,080 levels while BSE Sensex finished 346 points up at 57,960 mark. Nifty Bank index surged 342 points and closed at 39,910 levels. In broad markets, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices and gained over 1.65 per cent. On an F&O expiry day, NSE cash market volumes were the highest in 6 months while NSE F&O volumes were the lowest in 3 months.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities believes that the negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms seems to have halted now, as we observe a sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday from a higher bottom of 16,913 levels. Further upside above 17,200 levels is expected to confirm this pattern.

"Nifty on the weekly chart formed a small positive candle pattern at the important lower support of 16,800 levels. The next upper levels to be watched at 17,250 levels. The short term trend of Bank Nifty continues to be positive and one may expect banking sector to move up towards 40,800 levels in the short term," HDFC Securities expert said.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended 6 day trading stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks for Friday

1] Godrej Consumer Products: Buy at ₹966, target ₹992, stop loss ₹947

2] Tech Mahindra or TechM: Buy at ₹1081, target ₹1120, stop loss ₹1057

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] Polycab: Buy at ₹2870, target ₹2940, stop loss ₹2820

4] State Bank of India or SBI: Buy at ₹517, target ₹535, stop loss ₹503

Rajesh Bhosale's intraday stocks for today

5] IDFC Ltd: Buy at ₹78.90, target ₹83, stop loss ₹77

6] Titan Company: buy at ₹2515, target ₹2562, stop loss ₹2494.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.