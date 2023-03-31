Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 31st March

Day trading guide for today: On account of ease in banking sector reviving the risk appetite in global markets, Indian stocks ended higher on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index ended 129 points higher at 17,080 levels while BSE Sensex finished 346 points up at 57,960 mark. Nifty Bank index surged 342 points and closed at 39,910 levels. In broad markets, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices and gained over 1.65 per cent. On an F&O expiry day, NSE cash market volumes were the highest in 6 months while NSE F&O volumes were the lowest in 3 months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}