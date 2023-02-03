Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 3rd February

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The area of 17,500 (200-day EMA) has been acting as a strong support for the market in the last few sessions and we observe an emergence of buying interest from the lows. Hence, further upside from here could pull Nifty towards the crucial overhead resistance of 17,800 levels again in the next few sessions before showing another round of downward correction from the highs."