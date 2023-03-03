Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 3rd March
- Day trading guide for Friday: The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be weak, say stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: After one day relief rally on Wednesday, key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market once again slipped into the weak zone on Thursday. NSE Nifty lost 129 points and closed at 17,321 levels whereas BSE Sensex corrected 501 points and ended at 58,909 mark. Bank Nifty index went down 308 points and finished at 40,389 levels. Volumes on the NSE were higher than recent average helped by bulk deals in Adani group stocks. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as advance decline ratio fell to 0.75:1.
