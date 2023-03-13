Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 13th March2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 06:06 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Following negative global cues after the Silicon Valley Bank news of bankruptcy, Indian stock market ended lower on second day in a row on Friday. NSE Nifty lost 176 points and closed at 17,412 levels while BSE Sensex dipped 671 points and closed at 59,135 mark. Nifty Bank index crashed 771 points and finished at 40,485 levels. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as advance decline ratio fell more to 0.60:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×