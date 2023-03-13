Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 13th March

Day trading guide for Monday

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak. Having formed an unfilled downside gap and a formation of positive candle pattern of Friday indicates possibility of minor upside bounce for the market, which is likely to be a sell on rise opportunity for next week. Immediate resistance for Nifty is around 17,600 levels and the next lower supports to be watched at 17,250 levels."