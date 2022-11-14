Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 14th November

Day trading strategy for Monday

Unveiling intraday trading tips for stock market today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty on the weekly chart formed a reasonable bull candle with long lower shadow. The Nifty decisively crossed above the important resistance of previous top at 18,150 levels as per weekly timeframe chart. Hence, further upside is likely from here and one may expect new all time high above 18,600 levels in the near term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,150 levels."