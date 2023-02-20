Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 20th February

Sharing F&O view on Nifty, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "The Bank Nifty index today saw huge short positions being created at the 41,500 CE levels. The straddle of 41,500 which was the popular choice for the last 2 weeks for traders saw a shift to the 41,000 levels indicating a range shift. Nifty on the other hand saw creation of short straddles around at the 17,900 Level mark indicating that traders are not expecting markets to fall a lot from this point with the highest change in open interest seen at the 17,900 CE and the 18,000 CE level. Even for the next month expiry, there was huge unwinding of the 18,200 CE and fresh shorting seen at the 18,100 CE & 18,000 level indicating narrowing of the range."