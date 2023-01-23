Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 23rd January

"The global handover indicates a positive set-up for the domestic markets at the beginning of the current week. Nifty remains strongly supported by the key 17,800 mark, even as it braces for heightened volatility in the near term with eyes on the two key events-Union Budget and the US Fed’s policy meet outcome," said market expert Sugandha Sachdeva. She went on to add that risk-on sentiments are likely to improve as markets are anticipating the US Fed to slow the pace of rate hikes amid a string of downbeat economic data released last week which indicate that a sharp reversal in interest rates last year has started to cause damage to the economy. This largely underscores persistent pressure on the dollar index, languishing at a multi-month low.