Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 24th April2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:41 AM IST
- Day trading stocks for today: Market experts have recommended six buy or sell stocks for today — Britannia, Pidilite, Wipro, Reliance, TCS and HDFC
Day trading guide for today: After recovering from early morning losses, both Nifty and Sensex finished flat on Friday. However, Nifty Bank index lost 151 points and ended at 42,118 levels. But, before ending flat on the weekend session, Nifty climbed to eight week high of 17,863 whereas Nifty Bank climbed to 12-week high of 42,603 levels in the previous week.
