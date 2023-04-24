Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 24th April

"The Implied Volatility (IV) has seen a gradual contraction over the last couple of weeks as reflected by the INDIAVIX, the fear gauge of India, which is currently at 11.57 levels. The Nifty on the weekly chart has formed a bearish candle but prices are firmly holding above its 50–week exponential moving average (EMA)," said Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities.

