Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 27th February
- Day trading guide for today: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global cues, Indian stock market ended in negative territory on fourth day in a row. NSE Nifty lost 45 points and closed at 17,465, BSE Sensex shed 141 points and ended at 59,463 whereas Nifty Bank index finished 92 points lower at 39,909 levels. Consumer durable goods, metals and auto stocks received maximum beating on Friday whereas oil, energy and gas sector stocks provided some support to the range-bound market. In broad markets, mid-cap index went off 0.17 per cent whereas small-cap index slipped 0.15 per cent on Friday session.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×