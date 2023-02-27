Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 27th February

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. Having failed to show any crucial bottom reversal pattern near the important support of 17,500 levels so far, there is a possibility of further weakness in the coming sessions. The next lower support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,300 and any upside bounce from here could find resistance at 17,600 levels."