Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 27th March2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:58 AM IST
Day trading guide: One may expect Nifty to slide down to 16800-16700 levels this week, say experts
Day trading guide for today: After witnessing an intraday upside bounce on Thursday, Indian stock market displayed sharp weakness since last session and closed lower on Friday. Nifty 50 index lost 131 points and closed at 16,945 levels while BSE Sensex shed 398 points and closed at 57,527 mark. Nifty Bank index corrected 221 points and finished at 39,395 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index lost 1.37 per cent whereas mid-cap index nosedived 1.25 per cent.
