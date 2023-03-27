Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 27th March

Day trading guide for Monday

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak. Immediate resistances are left unchallenged and strong supports have started to break on the downside one after another. One may expect Nifty to slide down to 16800-16700 levels this week. On the upper side, the area of 17,050 could be a crucial overhead resistance."