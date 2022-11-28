Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 28th November

"The large cap stocks from the Banking, IT and the PSU space has contributed largely to this upside move in the last few weeks. The midcap space has seen a relative underperformance of late as the index is still consolidating, but we witnessed a buying interest in the broader markets too towards the end of the week which could be initial signs of a broad market participation," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. Jain said that F&O rollover data has been robust with Nifty rollovers at 82 percent while that in Bank Nifty at 88 per cent. The FII’s have rolled most of the long positions as they have started the December series with ‘Long Short Ratio’ at 76 per cent.