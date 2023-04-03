Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global sentiments and financial year end buying, Indian stock market ended higher on Friday session. On last session of the financial year 2022-23, Nifty 50 index surged 279 points and closed at 17,359 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 1031 points and closed at 58,991 mark. Nifty Bank index finished 698 points higher at 40,608 levels. Volumes on the NSE were a little higher than recent average. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty as advance decline ratio rose to 2.28:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty has turned up sharply. Having moved above the hurdle and the overall positive chart pattern indicates next upside for the Nifty around 17,800 levels in the next couple of weeks. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,250 levels."

Expecting uptrend to continue at Indian stock market, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "Nifty has seen huge short covering on Friday making the 17000 level, a very strong support for the April series. The Index also saw high put writing, right from the 17000 level all the way up to the 17300 level and the highest call open interest was at the 17500 level. One interesting observation on the Nifty OI is that the highest open interest for the monthly expiry is at the 18000 level on the call side and not at the 17500 level, which is still 700 points from the current price. This indicates further room on the upside. The Nifty trend has also now changed to sideways from sideways-to-down."

"Bank Nifty has also moved up sharply on Friday. The overall bullish chart pattern in Bank Nifty signaling an upside target of around 41,650 in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed at 40,200 levels," said Nagraj Shetti.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended 6 day trading stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks for Monday

1] TCS: Buy at CMP, target ₹3250 to ₹3300, stop loss ₹3150

2] Axis Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹880 to RS 890, stop loss ₹845

Ganesh Dongre's day trading stocks

3] IOC: Buy at ₹78, target ₹89, stop loss ₹76.50

4] Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹750, target ₹760, stop loss ₹735

Rajesh Bhosale's stocks to buy today

5] Deepak Nitrite: Buy at ₹1843, target ₹1920, stop loss ₹1800

6] Ramco Cements: Buy at ₹757, target ₹800, stop loss ₹740.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.