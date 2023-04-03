Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 3rd April2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:40 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty has seen huge short covering on Friday making the 17000 level, a very strong support for the April series, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global sentiments and financial year end buying, Indian stock market ended higher on Friday session. On last session of the financial year 2022-23, Nifty 50 index surged 279 points and closed at 17,359 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 1031 points and closed at 58,991 mark. Nifty Bank index finished 698 points higher at 40,608 levels. Volumes on the NSE were a little higher than recent average. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty as advance decline ratio rose to 2.28:1.
