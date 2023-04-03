Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 3rd April

Expecting uptrend to continue at Indian stock market, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "Nifty has seen huge short covering on Friday making the 17000 level, a very strong support for the April series. The Index also saw high put writing, right from the 17000 level all the way up to the 17300 level and the highest call open interest was at the 17500 level. One interesting observation on the Nifty OI is that the highest open interest for the monthly expiry is at the 18000 level on the call side and not at the 17500 level, which is still 700 points from the current price. This indicates further room on the upside. The Nifty trend has also now changed to sideways from sideways-to-down."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}