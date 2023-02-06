Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 6th February

According to stock market experts, a long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with long lower shadow. This market action signal an upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance of 17750-17800 levels. This is positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short term. The formation of long lower shadows in the last few daily candles around 17,500 levels indicates strong base for the Nifty and the said support is unlikely to be broken on the downside soon.