Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 7th November
- Day trading guide: Nifty is placed at the edge of decisive upside breakout at around 18,100 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Following positive news flows from China on 'zero Covid' policy, Indian stocks broke its two days losing streak on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index gained 64 points and closed at 18,117 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 113 points and closed at 60,950 mark. But, Bank Nifty went off 39 points and finished at 41,258 levels. Small-cap index performed in line with the Nifty rising 0.41 per cent even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.41:1.