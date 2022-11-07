Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 7th November

Nifty call put option data

On Nifty call put option ration, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty weekly expiry option chain witnesses PE writers actively adding their positions of more than a lakh contracts at 18000PE - over 1.6 lakh contracts and fresh additions of more than 60 thousand contracts as well, which continues to be the strong support for the Index. CE writers exposure still lies at 19000 zones - over a lakh contracts as well, with highest fresh additions of 70 thousand contracts. PCR_OI at 18000 now being above 1.5, is forming a decisive cushion now."