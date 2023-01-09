Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 9th January4 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 06:12 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty has crucial support placed at 17,780 levels, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: Following Wall Street fall on worries that the US Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates, Indian stock market fell for third straight session on Friday last week. NSE Nifty fell 132 points and closed at 17,859, BSE Sensex dipped 452 points and closed at 59,900 while Nifty Bank index finished 419 points lower at 42,188 levels. Broad market indices continued to bleed as advance-decline ratio remained low at 0.51:1.
