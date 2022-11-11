Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 11th November3 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 07:34 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17950 levels, believe experts
Day trading guide for today: On account of weak global cues, Indian stock market ended in negative territory on second straight session on Thursday. NSE Nifty lost 128 points and closed at 18,028 while BSE Sensex went down 419 points and closed at 60,613 levels. Bank Nifty went off 179 points and closed at 41,603 mark. Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.44:1.