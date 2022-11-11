Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 11th November

Day trading strategy for stock market today

Sharing intraday trading tips for Friday session, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and Thursday's swing low could be considered as a new higher bottom of the sequence. A sustainable move above 18100 levels could confirm higher bottom reversal and that could open another round of upside bounce. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,950 levels."