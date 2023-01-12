Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 12th January4 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:04 AM IST
- Day trading guide for today: Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed around 18,000 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Despite positive global cues on optimism over reopening in China, Indian stock market ended lower on second straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty closed 18 points lower at 17,895, BSE Sensex shed around 10 points and closed at 60,105 levels whereas Bank Nifty index gained 217 points and ended at 42,232 levels. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side. Mid-cap index fell more than the 50-stock index Nifty even as advance decline ratio improved to 1.03:1.
