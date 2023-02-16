Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 16th February
- Day trading guide: Current chart pattern for Nifty indicates a sustainable upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Despite weakness in Asian markets, Indian stocks ended in green zone for second straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty gained 86 points and ended at 18,015 while BSE Sensex shot up 242 points and closed at 61,275 whereas Nifty Bank index added 82 points and closed at 41,731 levels. Midcap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio improved to 1.23:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×