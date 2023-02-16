Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 16th February

Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 16th February

2 min read . 06:03 AM IST Asit Manohar
Day trading stocks: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,850 levels, say experts.

  • Day trading guide: Current chart pattern for Nifty indicates a sustainable upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance, believe stock market experts

Day trading guide for today: Despite weakness in Asian markets, Indian stocks ended in green zone for second straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty gained 86 points and ended at 18,015 while BSE Sensex shot up 242 points and closed at 61,275 whereas Nifty Bank index added 82 points and closed at 41,731 levels. Midcap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio improved to 1.23:1.

According to stock market experts, a long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which is back to back in the last couple of sessions. Nifty surpassed the crucial hurdle of down sloping trend line (connected lower tops) around 17,950 levels and closed higher. This pattern indicates a sustainable upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The upside breakout of important resistance of down trend line and overall positive chart set up could result in further upside towards the next key resistance of 18,250 levels in the short term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,850 levels."

"The Bank Nifty index has been consolidating in a range since last few days. But certain heavyweights from the private sector are on the verge of a breakout which could lead the banking index higher too. Above 41800, the banking index too could witness a decent momentum on the positive side," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

Nifty call put option data

Speaking on Nifty call put ratio, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty weekly expiry option chain reflects maximum PE writers position of over 2.50 lakh OI contracts at 17800PE followed by 17900PE of 2.24 lakh OI contracts. CE writers exposures lies at 18200CE of over 1.86 lakh OI contracts and at 18100CE of 1.72 lakh OI contracts. Over a lakh fresh Put contracts additions at 18000 strike, PCR_OI at 17900 is above 3 which is now an immediate support for the index."

Bank Nifty call put option data

"Bank Nifty weekly expiry option chain still reflects PE writers active at 41500PE/41000PE with over 1.75 lakh and 1.12 lakh OI contracts respectively while CE writers position of over 1.45 lakh OI contracts lies at 42000CE followed by of over 1.30 lakh OI contracts at 42500CE strike," said Shilpa Rout of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended 6 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks for Thursday

1] Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Buy at CMP, target 1410 to 1425, stop loss 1350

2] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at CMP, target 1820 and 1840, stop loss 1760

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today

3] Infosys: Buy at 1597, target 1630, stop loss 1570

4] Federal Bank: Buy at 130, target 135, stop loss 127

Rajesh Bhosale's stocks to buy today

5] Coal India Ltd: Buy at 213, target 220, stop loss 209

6] Trent: Buy at 1347, target 1420, stop loss 1311.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
