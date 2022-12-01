Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 1st December

"On the daily chart the Bank Nifty index has formed a Bullish candle with a lower shadow indicating buying at lower levels. The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the daily chart indicating a short term up trend. The chart pattern suggests that if Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above 43,350 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 43,500 to 43,700 levels. Important support for Bank Nifty is placed around 43,150 levels. However if index sustains below 43,150 then it may witness profit booking which would take the index towards 43,000 to 42,800 levels," said Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities.